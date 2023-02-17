The Smith County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to be cautious of communication they receive, as it could be a scam.
The sheriff's office posted a notice on Facebook on Friday with a fake letter a resident received in the mail from someone posing as the Smith County judge.
"There seems to be yet another scam circulating across Smith County," the sheriff's office said. "This may be received either by email or regular mail. If you receive this letter, simply disregard it as there is no veracity to its contents."
The letter has a "County of Smith" letterhead with the county's logo and a name of "Judge Joel Baker," which is fictitious. The actual Smith County judge's name is Neal Franklin.
The letter informs residents of an "ongoing investigation related to the identification theft" and states "someone is misusing your personal information in order to purchase things and also creating multiple bank accounts and credit cards under your name."
The letter tells residents they'll be provided with a new social security number to be protected "from the imposters and fraudster who are doing fraudulent activities under your name."
The letter also urges residents not to speak to any third party about this "investigation."
It is signed "sincerely, Joel Baker, County Judge."
"If you receive anything which is purported to be from Smith County and you are suspicious of a scam, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600," the sheriff's office said. "We’ll be happy to check it out for you. Stay informed, stay aware, and stay safe!"
In the last month, the sheriff's office has warned of other scams including a telephone scam in which the scammer pretends to be an investigator from the sheriff's office. The sheriff has also asked residents to be aware of a jury duty scam going around. The caller says you missed jury duty and asks for money.
"Officers of the court and sheriff's deputies will never call you and ask for payment for not appearing for a jury duty summons," the sheriff's office said.