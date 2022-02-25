The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it is calling a double shooting.
Two people were found dead in a truck on Friday morning.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, around 11:15 a.m. Friday morning, a Smith County deputy saw a Black pickup truck on FM 2868 near the intersection of Highway 155 South. The vehicle was still running and a woman was sitting in the front seat of the truck holding a handgun.
After removing the handgun, the deputy noticed the woman was dead, the sheriff's office said, and also observed a man who was dead in the back seat of the truck.
The deputy then secured the vehicle and called for assistance.
Smith County investigators and the crime scene unit are on location at this time. This continues to be an active investigation and more information will be made available as it becomes suitable for release, the sheriff's office said.