One of two Smith County constable deputies under investigation on charges of theft and abuse of power has been fired, according to employment records.
Former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks was arrested in November, along with Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and their supervisor Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, on charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft. The officers all bonded out of the Smith County Jail after their arrests.
The arrests stem from accusations the three of them stole cash, ammunition, sunglasses and watches while serving an eviction notice, according to an arrest affidavit.
A Dec. 3 letter signed by Traylor-Harris and current Pct. 1 Chief Deputy Roy A. Logan states that after reviewing facts regarding her arrest, Banks should be terminated from her position effective immediately. The document also claims Banks admitted to the allegations to Traylor-Harris.
"We wish you the best in your future endeavors," the letter reads. "Should you have any questions, please feel free to schedule an appointment with the administrative assistant to speak with the constable or Chief Deputy Logan."
Traylor-Harris on Thursday confirmed Banks' termination and said it was because Banks admitted to stealing items and that she later returned the items.
Regarding the criminal charges, he said the investigation is ongoing and that the the Smith County District Attorney's Office is handling it.
Documents list the termination as high-priority and theft as the reason. It was asked that Banks be removed from the Smith County Pct. 1 Constable department webpage on the county website.
Dec. 3 also is the day a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement spokesperson said Traylor-Harris, Holman and Banks were notified that their peace officer licenses would be suspended. The suspensions took effect Monday, Gretchen Grigsby, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement director of government relations, said.
Because of the suspension, Banks and Holman cannot work or have authority as peace officers.
This suspension does not remove Traylor-Harris from office, and he can still exercise the authority he has as an elected constable, Grigsby said.
“A removal proceeding would be initiated at the county level,” she said. “TCOLE has open cases on these individuals pending the disposition of their criminal proceedings.”
An arrest affidavit obtained last month details body camera footage of Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman rummaging through a Tyler residence in late January while the occupant, who was receiving an eviction notice, was away.
The resident in February reported several items missing, including four watches, a partial box of .22 caliber ammunition, a box that could contain Apple Air Pods, Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, makeup and a safe containing antique coins, a quarter collection, military medals, a diploma, a birth certificate and a social security card. More than $750 in cash was also reported missing, the affidavit stated.
Texas Ranger Chris Baggett wrote in the affidavit a member of the Smith County District Attorney’s Office in October gave him a USB drive containing Banks’ body camera video from the home.
While serving the eviction notice, Traylor-Harris and the constable employees found drugs, drug paraphernalia, firearms and cash. Tyler police were called by the constable’s office members, and the police officers later took over the drug-related investigation and arrested the tenant.
In Banks’ body camera video, the recording begins in a bedroom or bathroom area with Banks telling Traylor-Harris in a hushed tone, “I cut it off,” followed by the tone of a body camera turned on, according to the affidavit. Banks was heard saying “hold on, don’t come down here” as Traylor-Harris is trying to hand her the watch display case.
Traylor-Harris carried the watch display case into a closet while continually attempting to hand it to Banks. She followed Traylor-Harris who is heard saying “take that (expletive)” referencing watches from a display case. She removed four watches from the case and placed them in her shirt, according to the affidavit.
The document details several instances of Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman going through the drawers and other places in the residence.