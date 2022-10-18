Smith County officials are looking for an “armed and very dangerous” man they say shot a person by firing into the vehicle where he was seated.
Kendrick Bernard Bell Jr., who will turn 28 on Wednesday, of Tyler is wanted on a warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Bond associated with the warrant is set at $750,000.
“On 10/8/22, Kendrick Bell Jr. is suspected of shooting a victim by firing several rounds into the victim’s car where he was seated,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Bell’s vehicle has been recovered and it is unknown what he is driving now. He is to be considered armed and very dangerous.”
Bell is descried as 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, according to the statement.
Anyone with information about Bell is asked to contact detective Aaron Hinton at (903) 566-6600 or at ahinton@smith-county.com .