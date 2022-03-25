Three Smith County officials entered a plea of not guilty through a Waiver of Arraignment and did not appear in court.
Pct. 1 constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman were arrested in November on charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft. All three bonded out of jail soon after their arrests on bonds totaling $30,000.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman confirmed on the following afternoon Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman had been indicted on charges of theft by public servant and official oppression.
Theft by a public servant is a third-degree felony, which can result in two to 10 years in prison and a fine of no more than $10,000 if a person is found guilty.
As a Class A misdemeanor, a person could face a fine of no more than $4,000 and/or up to one year in a county jail if found guilty of official oppression, according to the Texas Penal Code.
All three had their peace officer licenses suspended on Dec. 3, a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement spokesperson said at the time.
Because of the suspension, Banks and Holman cannot work or have authority as peace officers. Following the license suspension, the Smith County Commissioners Court reclassified Holman's position.
The suspension did not remove Traylor-Harris from office. A removal proceeding would have to occur at the county level.
Also on Dec. 3, Traylor-Harris terminated Banks from her position as chief deputy at the constable’s office. A letter to Banks from Traylor-Harris claims Banks admitted to the theft allegations.