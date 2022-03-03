A Houston man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison in connection with gas-skimming operations in Tyler.
Yoelvis Herrera, 33, was sentenced Wednesday by a Smith County jury and must pay a $5,000 fine for the offense of unlawful interception of an electronic communication, the Smith County District Attorney's Office said in a press release on Thursday.
On Dec. 4, 2019, financial crimes detectives with the Tyler Police Department located a credit card skimmer inside a pump at the Exxon station in the 1700 block of NNW Loop 323 in Tyler. This device has the ability to capture a customer’s financial identifiers and bank account information, personal identification number and ZIP code, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
The skimmer was removed and surveillance was set up at the pump.
Four days later on Dec. 8, detectives observed Herrera open the gas pump door and look inside for the skimmer.
When authorities spoke to him, Hererra claimed he was visiting his girlfriend in Tyler but could not recall the street she lives on, according to the affidavit. He allowed police officers to look through his phone and its GPS. The phone showed directions to another gas station at U.S. Highway 69 North and Loop 323, according to the document.
Hererra denied he had been looking for that gas station. He said he was getting gas at the station, noticed the pump door open and decided to look inside. The detective noticed from the GPS that Hererra was traveling around Texas and Louisiana, with most of the places he visited being gas stations, the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, authorities found a screwdriver with a socket attachment and hex key, which could be used to open the pump door, in Hererra's vehicle.
During a search of his phone, detectives found evidence of gas pump credit card skimming operations in multiple states.
The jury on Wednesday also heard evidence that Herrera had four previous felony convictions out of Kansas for theft involving the use of stolen credit cards, as well as open cases in Harris County for violation of motor vehicle fuel tax requirements.
Det. Jeff Roberts of the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center in Smith County testified that organized crime is responsible for widespread theft of financial information and that only long prison sentences are effective deterrents to the people who commit these crimes.