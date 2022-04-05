In-person visitation has reopened at the Smith County Jail, officials announced Tuesday.
The jail announced in January that visitation was temporarily suspended and in February extended the suspension.
The suspension came after an uptick in COVID-19 cases in inmates and jail personnel when the county was seeing virus trends last reported in fall 2021.
"This decision was made in an effort to safeguard the inmate population, jail personnel, and the citizens of Smith County," the jail previously said in a statement in January.
As of Monday afternoon, the Smith County Jail reported zero active COVID-19 cases within the jail. In all of Smith County, there were 399 active cases on Monday compared to 4,872 active cases reported on Jan. 13.
All inmate visitation is provided via video link at the North-Jail Facility, 2811 Public Road, Tyler.
Visitation for women is Tuesday and Sunday and visitation for men is Monday and Saturday. The visits are between the hours of 1 to 5 p.m. and limited to 20 minutes.
Visitors must sign up at the low-risk facility the day of visitation between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Trustee visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Sign-up is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
According to the jail, appropriate attire when visiting the jail:
- No revealing and/or see-through clothing
- No sleeves shorter than halfway down the upper arm
- No spandex or tights
- No dress/skirts/shorts above mid-thigh
- No clothing displaying obscene or offensive language, drawings, or gang affiliation.
During the suspension, video and telephone calls were still available by inmates, at cost, using equipment provided by the Smith County Jail.