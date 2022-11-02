SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
- Deputies charged Adrian Martinez Alvarez, 29, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Alvarez was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
- Deputies charged Imelda Arreola, 42, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Arreola was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $10,000 bond.
- Deputies charged Connie Broom, 67, of Lindale, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Broom was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on bond totaling $80,000.
- Deputies charged Michael Neil Castor, 31, of Whitehouse, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Castor was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $300,000 bond.
- Deputies charged Benjamin S. Christopher, 33, of Lindale, with sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 14. Christopher was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $500,000 bond.
- Deputies charged Calvin Lee McCuin, 63, of Bullard, with prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. McCuin was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $100,000 bond.
- Deputies charged Josue Cristian Molina, 31, of Montalea, with sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 14. Molina was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $250,000 bond.
- Deputies charged Jaylon Demond Sanders, 21, of Paris, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Sanders was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $450,000 bond.
- Deputies charged Rodrickius Wallace, 37, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Wallace was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Officers charged Vernon Willis Blackshire, Jr., 23, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury, resist arrest search or transport, assault causes bodily injury family member, theft from person, theft of firearm, and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams. Blackshire was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $175,000.
- Officers charged Carlos Ivan Cuarenta, 32, of Tyler, with theft property between $750 and $2,500, two counts assault peace officer/judge, two counts evading arrest detention with previous conviction, resist arrest search or transport, and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Cuarenta was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $310,000.
- Officers charged Brittany Natasha Jasmine, 37, of Pasadena, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Jasmine was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $100,000 bond.
- Officers charged Gregory Colin Morrison, 47, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, two counts possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams, and two counts possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams. Morrison was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $350,000.
- Officers charged Reba Mauney Schumacher, 71, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Schumacher was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $30,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
- Officers charged Eduardo Avelar, 25, of Tyler, with aggravated sexual assault child. Avelar was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
- Troopers charged Robert Wayne Glass, 36, of Tyler, with aggravated sexual assault child. Glass was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $100,000 bond.
- Troopers charged Robert Lewis Price, 29, of Longview, with assault family/house member impede breathe/circulation. Price was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $20,000 bond.