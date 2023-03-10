SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Quindaveion Lamon Allen, 24, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces. Allen was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Stephanie Marie Beauchamp, 32, of Tyler, with harboring or concealing a sexual offender and looting. Beauchamp was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
Deputies charged Eduardo Gutierrez, 17, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention, possession marijuana between 2 ounces and 4 ounces, possession marijuana between 5 pounds and 50 pounds, and money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000. Gutierrez was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $456,000.
Deputies charged Michael Ray Hartley, Jr., 58, of Hazel Green, Alabama, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Hartley was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Deputies charged Garly Russell, 18, of Tyler, with possession marijuana between 2 ounces and 4 ounces and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Russell was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on bonds totaling $13,500.
Deputies charged Justin Webber, 40, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Webber was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $30,500.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Samuel X. Bamburg, 46, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 4 less than 28 grams. Bamburg was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $25,000 bond.
Officers charged Jeremiah Raymond Spigner, 43, of Tyler, with public intoxication and assault peace officer/judge. Spigner was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $50,500.
SMTIH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Demelius Deshawn Simpson, 29, of Grapeland, with theft of firearm and possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram. Simpson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on bonds totaling $15,000.
SMITH COUNTY CONSTABLE 1
Constables charged Curtis Dewayne Clark, 44, of Tyler, with aggravated assault against public servant. Clark was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $500,000 bond.