SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Tarran Lafrederick Berry, 47, of Winona, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams. Berry was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $500,000 bond.
Deputies charged Arik Kevin-Douglas Boyd, 32, of Grand Saline, with theft of service between $30,000 and $150,000. Boyd was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged Nicholas Ray Ruiz, 29, of Kerens, with burglary of habitation. Ruiz was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $450,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Richard Kevin Stanfield, 49, of Tyler, with violate bond/protective order. Stanfield was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.
SMTIH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Benjamin Darrell Sanders, 64, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Sanders was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $45,000 bond.
Officers charged Randy Dean Clay, 29, of Hawkins, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Clay was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Officers charged Kandi Lynn Dawson, 50, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Dawson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $300,000 bond.
Officers charged Osbaldo Esparza, 24, of Grand Prairie, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram. Esparza was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $125,000 bond.