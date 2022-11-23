Smith County grand juries recently handed down indictments from Sept. 22 to Oct. 20 on charges including sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography, among others.
In total, the grand juries handed up indictments for 172 people, all felony charges during the four sessions held in the span of a month.
Casey Collier, of Tyler, was charged with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams and nine counts of possession of child pornography on July 25. Collier was indicted on six counts of possession of child pornography and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $3 million.
Michael Gage Nevala, of Tyler, was charged with aggravated kidnapping sexual abuse and interfere with emergency request for assistance on Sept. 28. Nevala was indicted on the aggravated kidnapping sexual abuse on Oct. 20 and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $350,000.
Alfred Travaris Banks, of Tyler, was charged with sexual assault of a child on Aug. 31. Banks was indicted on the charge on Oct. 20 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.