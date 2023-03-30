Smith County grand juries recently handed down indictments for the month of February on charges including possession of marijuana, indecency with child sexual contact, possession of child pornography, and sexual assault child, among others.
In total, the grand juries handed down indictments for 67 people, all felony charges.
Nathan Cole Smith, 28, of Tyler, was charged with sexual assault child on Nov. 18. Smith was indicted on the charge on Feb. 16. Smith was released from the Smith County Jail on Nov. 19 on a $250,000 bond.
Rick Dixon, 61, of North Fork, was charged with possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds on Nov. 18. Dixon was indicted on the charge on Feb. 9 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1,550,000 bond.
Colin Wade Turner, 66, of Lindale, was charged with indecency with child sexual contact and three counts of possession of child pornography on Dec. 1. Turner was indicted on the charges on Feb. 9 and remains in the Smith County on bonds totaling $2,200,000.