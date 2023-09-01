Smith County grand juries recently handed down indictments for the month of June on charges including abuse of corpse, aggravated kidnapping, stalking, and sexual assault child, among others.
In total, the grand juries handed down indictments for 214 people, all felony charges.
Jazzlyn Nukenya Cooper-Holmes, of Longview, was charged with abuse of corpse without legal authority on March 18. Cooper-Holmes was indicted on the charge on June 1 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Vincente R. Zavaleta, of Tyler, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping on March 21. Zavaleta was indicted on both charges on June 1 and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1,000,000.
Nicholas Hudson, of Malakoff, was charged with two counts of murder on March 24. Hudson was indicted on both charges on June 15 and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $2,000,000.
Gary Paul Phillips, of Tyler, was charged with stalking on March 23. Phillips was indicted on the charge on June 15 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Lakendrick Markee Hampton, of Tyler, was charged with sexual assault child on April 19. Hampton was indicted on the charge on June 22 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Adan Orozco, of Tyler, was charged with aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon on April 19. Orozco was indicted on the charge on June 22 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Russell Lewis Evans, of Henderson, was charged with sex abuse of child continuous victim under 14 and sexual assault child on April 6. Evans was indicted on both charges on June 29 and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1,000,000.