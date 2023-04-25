Smith County grand juries recently handed down indictments for the month of March on charges including aggravated kidnapping bodily injury, sexual child, and sex abuse of child continuous victim under 14, among others.
In total, the grand juries handed down indictments for 159 people, all felony charges.
Camron Jacob Bowens, of Tyler, was charged with sex abuse of child continuous victim under 14 on Dec. 13. Bowens was indicted on the charge on March 2 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
Tyrone Laman Gray Jr., of Tyler, was charged with aggravated kidnapping bodily injury and assault family violence on Dec. 3. Gray was indicted on the charges on March 23 and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $475,000.
Tomas Gonzalez-Bocanegra, of Tyler, was charged with sexual assault child on Feb. 23. Gonzalez-Bocanegra was indicted on the charge on March 23 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.