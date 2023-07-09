Smith County grand juries recently handed down indictments for the month of May on charges including engaging in organized criminal activity, abandon endanger child criminal negligence, aggravated assault public servant, and sexual assault child, among others.
In total, the grand juries handed down indictments for 144 people, all felony charges.
Curtis Dewayne Clark, of Tyler, was charged with aggravated assault public servant on March 3. Clark was indicted on the charge on May 18 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
LaJuana Glass, of Grand Saline, was charged with abandon endanger child criminal negligence on May 31 of last year. Glass was indicted on the charge on May 18 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.
Quinshard Arlistel Harper, of Tyler, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity on February 22. Harper was indicted on the charge on May 18 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Andre Jefferson, of Tyler, was charged with sexual assault child and improper relationship on February 28. Jefferson was indicted on both charges on May 18 and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $750,000.