Smith County grand juries recently handed down indictments for the month of December on charges including sexual abuse of child and aggravated assault with deadly weapon, among others.
In total, the grand juries handed down indictments for 124 people, all felony charges.
Jose Cruz, of Tyler, was charged with aggravated sexual assault child on Oct. 13. Cruz was indicted on the charge on Dec. 8 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Larry Allen Ray Grantland, of Tyler, was charged with attempt to commit arson with intent to damage habitat/place of worship on July 27. Grantland was indicted on the charge on Dec. 15 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Jakob Michael Hengen, of Tyler, was charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon on June 17. Hengen was indicted on the charge on Dec. 15. Hengen was released from the Smith County Jail on June 17 on a $350,000 bond.