Smith County grand juries recently handed down indictments for the month of January on charges including online solicit of minor sexual conduct, trafficking of persons continuous, and intoxication manslaughter with vehicle, among others.
In total, the grand juries handed down indictments for 60 people, all felony charges.
Korwin Jerard Jones, of Dallas, was charged with trafficking of persons continuous on Oct. 17. Jones was indicted on the charge on Jan. 15 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Nicholas Ray Agustin, of Tyler, was charged with intoxication manslaughter with vehicle on Oct. 4. Agustin was indicted on the charge on Jan. 5 and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1.3 million.
Rayme Raylin Everett, of Tyler, was charged with online solicit of a minor sexual conduct on Oct. 20. Everett was indicted on the charge on Jan. 12. and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.