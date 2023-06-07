Smith County grand juries recently handed down indictments for the month of April on charges including assault family violence, aggravated sexual assault child, aggravated kidnapping, and sexual assault child, among others.
In total, the grand juries handed down indictments for 170 people, all felony charges.
Christopher Lee Kuykendall, of Lindale, was charged with three counts sexual assault child on Jan. 27. Kuykendall was indicted on all three charges on April 13 and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1,500,000.
Dwight Lebron Hamilton, of Tyler, was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery on Feb. 13. Hamilton was indicted on both charges on April 13 and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $660,000.
Bryan Montrell Wheeler, Jr., of Tyler, was charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and aggravated sexual assault child on Jan. 24. Wheeler was indicted on both charges on April 20 and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $710,000.
Erick Alexander Barrera, of Tyler, was charged with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation on May 7 of last year. Barrera was indicted on the charge on April 27 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.