The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who witnessed the arson of a residence.
Gregory Allen Bundrant is wanted by the fire marshal's office for questioning regarding an ongoing arson case. His location is unknown, but investigators have been told he frequents the Tyler area.
Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to call investigator Michael Malone with the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office at 903-566-6600 or 903-590-2651.
He is 5' 10" and weighs 205 pounds.