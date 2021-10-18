Smith County Sheriff’s Office Det. Josh Decur has served in law enforcement for over 13 years. For him, it’s a job he does to help wherever needed, not for any recognition.
After receiving a gift from a nonprofit that makes quilts for officers, Decur said he was humbled, to say the least.
Quilts for Cops, an Oregon-based group that sews quilts for law enforcement officers and first responders injured in the line of duty, reached out to the sheriff’s office after hearing Decur was injured in a June police pursuit.
“It’s very humbling, especially in this day and age with everything going on around the country,” Decur said. “I know I didn’t get into this profession to be thanked every day or to get awards or presents or whatever the case may be. With that being said, it’s amazing the recognition we do get when we do get it. It’s very humbling for me to know that people care so much about us and actually take the time knitting a quilt. That’s a time-consuming and tedious task.”
Sheriff Larry Smith presented the quilt to Decur on Oct. 6 during an impromptu ceremony.
Decur, a sheriff’s office SWAT member, was injured on June 29 while deputies attempted to arrest a person with felony arrest warrants. The suspect, Ernesto Castellon, 17, of Tyler, fled from the area of the Pilot Truck Stop, on FM 14 at Interstate 20, in his vehicle and struck Decur knocking him to the ground.
Castellon went south on FM 14 toward Tyler reaching speeds over 100 mph. He crossed the city limits, and deputies were eventually able to end the pursuit and arrested Castellon without injuries. Castellon remains in Smith County Jail on several charges, including aggravated assault of a public servant. His bonds total $1.6 million.
According to the sheriff’s office, Decur was “merely inches from being run over” and fortunate to have injuries that were not life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and attended several weeks of rehabilitation for his injuries. Decur is back on the job and has made a great recovery.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian said Decur was able to take evasive action to sustain only minor injuries.
The sheriff’s office on Facebook called Quilts for Cops’ work a true “labor of love” and thanked the group for brightening the lives of first responders injured in the line of duty.
Decur started his career with Dallas Police Department before coming to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, where he recently reached his five years of service milestone. At the sheriff’s office, he’s served at the jail as a detention officer, in the patrol division on various shifts and trained new patrol deputies.
He became a SWAT member and in December 2018, he was promoted to the Criminal Investigations Division, where he’s been a detective since.
Law enforcement careers also run in the Decur family. His brother works at the Tyler Police Department and his father was a former Tyler officer who worked at other agencies as well.
Decur noted Smith knows the value of putting family first, and sheriff’s office jobs can’t be done without a strong family.
“It is, by all means, a family profession, both at home and with the agency,” he added.
He also said it means a lot for nonprofits and companies to honor different police agencies. He and his wife are drafting a letter to send to Quilts for Cops.
“From the bottom of my heart, I just want to say thank you to (Quilts for Cops),” Decur said. “It’s amazing and I wish I could meet these individuals in person and thank them.”