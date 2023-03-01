The Smith County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening held its annual awards banquet where Sheriff Larry Smith recognized his deputies for their dedication and hard work during 2022.
From saving lives, solving cases and being there for a fallen colleague, multiple awards were given, but the department specifically honored deputies with the Shift Commendation Award for their assistance in responding to the incident that killed the late Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.
"I was one of many deputies on the shift with deputy Lorenzo Bustos the night that he was killed on duty," said Alicia Fitzpatrick.
