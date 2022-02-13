Two East Texas sheriff's deputies were involved in a shooting this weekend, authorities said Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office, two Smith County deputies shot a man early Sunday morning after he pointed a semi-automatic pistol at them and ignored commands to drop the weapon.
The officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for the sheriff's office in an incident like this, according to the sheriff's office.
As of now, the suspect who was shot remains in a local hospital in stable condition and a warrant is out for his arrest for aggravated assault on a public servant, the sheriff's office said. His bond was set at $75,000.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, as dispatch received a call around 11:57 p.m. Saturday regarding the discharge of a firearm in the 18000 block of U.S. Highway 69 South in Flint.
The first deputy arrived at the location at 12:02 a.m. and saw a vehicle in the parking lot. As the deputy was ascertaining vehicle ownership through telecommunications, a young white man got out of the vehicle and "walked toward the deputy with a book in hand and his other hand extended into the small of his back," the sheriff's office said.
The responding deputy was attempting to talk to the man as a second Smith County Sheriff’s deputy arrived as backup. The man then threw the book toward the first arriving deputy and retreated behind a concrete light pole base in the parking lot. He began to pull a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and pointed it toward the officers as they were attempting to talk to him, the sheriff's office said.
"The subject ignored commands by the deputies to drop the weapon," the sheriff's office said. "At that time both deputies drew their weapons and fired at the subject, striking him once in the upper abdomen."
The man fell to the ground and was separated from the weapon as additional backup assistance arrived from the nearby Bullard Police Department. The officers retrieved the pistol and one of the responding Bullard officers initiated first aid to the man, the sheriff's office said.
Emergency medical assistance was dispatched to the scene and arrived a short time later. The man was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is reported to be in stable condition, the sheriff's office said on Sunday around 10:45 a.m.
Sheriff Larry Smith was notified and contacted Texas Ranger Lt. Nic Castle and Ranger Chris Baggett to investigate the incident. This is standard operating procedure of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office to have a disinterested third party to investigate incidents such as this when sheriff’s employees are involved.
Castle and Baggett arrived at the scene a short time later and conducted the investigation.
The family of the man was notified of the situation as well by Smith County Sheriff’s Office supervisors. Both patrol deputies were interviewed by the rangers.
Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.
Smith thanked the City of Bullard Police Department and the Texas Ranger investigative team for their rapid response.
"These are the dreaded calls you receive in the middle of the night, but I’m thankful that everyone is safe," Smith said.
Smith also commended the officers involved for their professionalism as well as their restraint.