The Smith County District Attorney's Office will seek the death penalty for one of two Tyler parents accused of using their hands and a belt to beat their 3-year-old daughter who later died.
The state will seek the death penalty for Kodie Williams' father Manuel Williams, 40, but not seek the death penalty for the girl's mother Courtnie Williams, 31, according to documents filed on Aug. 12.
Both parents are charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old. The punishment for capital murder, if found guilty, is a minimum of life in prison or the death penalty.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said Wednesday he could not speak about reasons regarding whether or not to seek the death penalty due to court order restrictions in these cases.
Kodie Williams was pronounced dead at the hospital on July 15, 2020, after emergency personnel found her unresponsive at the 500 block of North Glenwood Blvd. in Tyler and tried to revive her.
The parents were originally arrested for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, and they’ve remained in the Smith County Jail on bonds of $1 million each.
During a July hearing, Heath Chamness, a prosecutor with the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, said the state intends to proceed with Manuel Williams' trial first.
Currently, Manuel Williams' trial is set for May 10, 2022, with jury selection preceding on March 31, 2022, in the 241st District Court, according to online court records.
Courtnie Williams' trial date is pending until Manuel Williams' trial is completed, according to the court.
In the arrest affidavit, photos show visible trauma marks on the child’s torso, head, forehead, ears, neck, chest, arms, abdomen, back and legs. Police believe the alleged beatings took place over a period of time as the injuries “were in all different stages of healing.”
On the night of her death, Kodie Williams was seen on a FaceTime video call facedown. It was apparent that she had defecated and vomited, according to the affidavit.
Courtnie and Manuel Williams would not provide an explanation or history for the injuries on their child. The Williamses said their child was under the care of Manuel Williams when the child became unresponsive, the police document stated.
The parents blamed the injuries on each other, such as Courtnie Williams saying Manuel Williams grabbed the child’s arms forcefully, struck her with a belt and punched her and Manuel Williams saying he saw Courtnie Williams slap the child across the face, according to the affidavit.