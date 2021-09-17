Joshua Black is no longer Smith County Precinct 2 constable after he was arrested Friday evening in the 114th District Court following jurors sentencing him to six months in jail for official oppression.
The jury gave the sentence of six months in the Smith County Jail and a $4,000 fine for official oppression after deliberating for about two and a half hours on Friday. He was found guilty on Thursday.
Judge Austin Reeve Jackson of the 114th District Court then issued a court order immediately removing Black as constable.
Black was charged in November 2020 with offering to provide a woman with supervised visitation services in exchange for sexual favors. Those offenses occurred around July 31, 2020, according to the Nov. 5, 2020, indictments.
His bond for the oppression charge was then set at $500,000, which Jackson said was appropriate to protect the community and the victims in the case.
Prior to deliberations, Jackson said Black filed an application for probation, meaning he would not face jail time or fines.
A person convicted of official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor, faces a maximum fine of $4,000 and county jail time of up to one year, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Black entered a not guilty plea Wednesday morning when the trial began.
Assistant District Attorney Richard Vance encouraged jurors to select the maximum punishment of one year in jail.
"For there to be justice … there cannot be a low sentence to those we will hold to a higher standard," Vance said.
Black has earned every bit of a maximum sentence, Vance said, while strongly discouraging a probation sentence.
During the trial, Vance showed a series of text messages he said depicted requests for sex in exchange for payment toward supervised visitation services.
Black operates a company, Supervised Visitation Services of Tyler, dedicated to facilitating visitations for divorced or separated parents. Screenshots presented depicted the use of slang terms and emojis to request sex for visitation payments.
Black called the screenshots of texts between him and the woman “embarrassing” joking and flirtatious behavior during an interview with Texas Ranger Nic Castle, who investigated the complaint against Black last year.
“I’m not that kind of guy. It’s embarrassing. I know it looks like my intent but it’s not. My intent was not to do what it looks like,” Black said in the interview.
Boren argued to the jury the guilty verdict was already the maximum punishment.
She asked jurors to recognize Black as a human, who makes mistakes, not just a police officer. She noted Black was someone proud to be a father as well as a constable.
"Police are sworn to uphold the law, but they’re still human," Boren said.
Vance said Black needs to be held accountable for other alleged solicitations of prostitution that other women Black had relationships testified about. He asked the jury to consider those other bad acts.
During the sentencing phase, Patricia Glass testified Black served as a courtesy officer at an apartment complex where she worked. She said she and Black were initially flirtatious with each other consensually.
She left the apartment position, and when she returned, Black was persistently flirtatious while she was married and she put off his advances, Glass testified.
Glass testified she eventually couldn’t brush the advances off anymore, including one that mentioned getting sex for money.
He was terminated as the courtesy officer after she told the regional manager about the solicitation, Glass said.
Rachel Owens, who had a relationship with Black for three years, testified Black would send her photos of money in his patrol car while mentioning sexual requests. She downloaded her phone and emailed the file to the district attorney’s office.
Jennifer Hoitsma, who was also in a relationship with Black, said he continued to send her messages after she ended their relationship. He also sent her photos of money in his patrol vehicle.
Boren noted the relationships with the other women were consensual, adult relationships and the texts shown were select parts of conversations.
Black's half-sister Lindsey Fortner testified her brother has always been dedicated to his job and a hard worker.
She added he often worked around the clock and did security work.
Fortner said Black's relationship with his daughter is the most important to him.
She testified she was concerned about what would happen to his mental health if he went to jail.
"I would never condone what he did. I also know that we’re human, and we’re sinful. He hurt himself; he didn’t hurt anyone else," Fortner said.
Paul Black, Joshua Black's father, testified his son was always "the sweet, funny one." The elder Black said his son made a huge mistake, but he will still support him.
Black was elected to a four-year term as Precinct 2 constable last November. He was appointed in 2019 to fill the seat vacated by Andy Dunklin, who became the Precinct 2 justice of the peace. He worked at the constable’s office as a deputy for over four years, according to the county website.
Black is also charged with two counts of prostitution in the Smith County Court at Law No. 2, and another official oppression charge in the 114th District Court. The first prostitution charge is set to go to trial on Sept. 27.
The most recent indictments for oppression and prostitution were filed on Sept. 9 this year in connection with another victim, according to the Smith County District Attorney's Office. These offenses allegedly occurred around Sept. 25, 2019, judicial records show.
Jackson also set a $1 million bond for the most recent oppression indictment. He said that amount was also appropriate to protect the community.