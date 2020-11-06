A Smith County constable has been indicted for charges of prostitution and official oppression, according to county judicial records.
Joshua Black, who has served as Precinct 2 constable since 2019, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. Records show both offenses occurred on July 31.
Court documents in connection with the prostitution indictment state the grand jury found that "Joshua Black did then and there knowingly offer a fee to another person .... for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with (person)."
An indictment does not indicate guilt or innocence. Jail records indicate an arrest has not been made at this time.
Documents related to the oppression charge are not available as of this morning, according to court officials.
According to the Texas Penal Code, oppression is defined as a public servant intentionally subjecting another to mistreatment, denies or impedes another in their rights, privilege, power or immunity, or subjects another to sexual harassment.
Both offenses in Black's cases are listed as Class A misdemeanors.
Black was elected to a four-year term as Precinct 2 constable on Tuesday. He was appointed in 2019 to fill the seat vacated by Andy Dunklin, who became justice of the peace. He's worked at the constable's office as a deputy over four years, according to the county website.
Black previously worked at the Smith County Sheriff's Office, including time in the jail from 2002 to 2007 and on patrol from 2007 to 2014.