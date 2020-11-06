A Smith County constable indicted for prostitution and official oppression was booked and later released from the Smith County Jail on Friday, with documents accusing him of offering to provide a woman with supervised visitation services in exchange for sexual favors.
Joshua Black, who has served as Precinct 2 constable since 2019, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.
The Texas Rangers arrested Black, 38, of Flint, on Friday regarding both charges. He was later released from jail on bonds totaling $2,000.
Records show both offenses occurred on July 31.
Court documents in connection with the prostitution indictment state the grand jury found that "Joshua Black did then and there knowingly offer a fee to another person ... for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with (person)."
The official oppression indictment states a grand jury found Black subjected the woman to mistreatment that Black knew was unlawful "by offering to provide supervised visitation services to (her) in exchange for engaging in sexual contact with (the woman)."
According to the document, Black was acting under the color of his employment as a Texas peace officer.
An indictment does not indicate guilt or innocence.
Both offenses in Black's cases are listed as Class A misdemeanors. Based on Texas Commission on Law Enforcement policy, Black can retain his TCOLE license while under indictment.
Gretchen Grigsby, director of government relations at the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, said a person with a TCOLE license who is charged with misdemeanor offenses will not face suspension or other actions against their license until the court process has run its course either by conviction or innocence.
According to the Texas Penal Code, oppression is defined as a public servant intentionally subjecting another to mistreatment, denies or impedes another in their rights, privilege, power or immunity, or subjects another to sexual harassment.
In a statement Friday afternoon, Smith County said a comment cannot be made on pending litigation.
"The laws of the state of Texas apply equally to every person, even when they are an elected official," the county statement read. "The Smith County Commissioners Court does not have the authority to remove an elected official from office, even one under indictment. If an elected official position becomes vacant, the Commissioners Court has the authority to appoint an official to serve until an election can be held."
The statement added that other questions regarding the matter should be referred to the Texas Rangers, the law enforcement agency investigating the case.
Black was elected to a four-year term as Precinct 2 constable on Tuesday. He was appointed in 2019 to fill the seat vacated by Andy Dunklin, who became justice of the peace. He's worked at the constable's office as a deputy over four years, according to the county website.
Black previously worked at the Smith County Sheriff's Office, including time in the jail from 2002 to 2007 and on patrol from 2007 to 2014.