A jury found Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Joshua Black guilty of official oppression in connection with offering supervised visitation services to a woman to see her child in exchange for sexual favors.
Six jurors deliberated for roughly two hours before delivering a verdict on Thursday just after 6 p.m.
Black was accused in November 2020 of offering to provide a woman with supervised visitation services in exchange for sexual favors, according to the Nov. 5, 2020, indictments.
The trial for the official oppression charge was held in the 114th District Court. The presentation of evidence started Wednesday when Black entered a not guilty plea.
A person convicted of official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor, faces a maximum fine of $4,000 and jail time of up to one year, according to the Texas Penal Code. The punishment phase of the trial will begin Friday morning.
Black was elected to a four-year term as Precinct 2 constable last November. He was appointed in 2019 to fill the seat vacated by Andy Dunklin, who became the Precinct 2 justice of the peace. He’s worked at the constable’s office as a deputy for over four years, according to the county website.
During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Richard Vance showed a series of text messages he said showed requests for sex in exchange for payment toward supervised visitation services.
Black operates a company, Supervised Visitation Services of Tyler, dedicated to facilitating visitations for divorced or separated parents. Vance claimed Black used his position in law enforcement for his sexual, selfish desires.
The screenshots presented depicted the use of slang terms and emojis to request sex for visitation payments.
During closing arguments, Vance reiterated his claims Black used his badge to prey on the woman seeking visitation services. He also told the jury Black took advantage of Smith County citizens’ trust.
“He took that trust to fulfill his sick and sexual desires. No one is above the law and we hold our elected officials accountable,” Vance said. “When we elect you, we hold you accountable. He is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt easy if you follow your oath.”
Vance noted Black called the screenshots of texts between him and the woman “embarrassing” during an interview with Texas Ranger Nic Castle, who investigated the complaint against Black, last year.
Black said the messages indicating requests for sexual favors were joking and flirtatious behavior.
“I’m not that kind of guy. It’s embarrassing. I know it looks like my intent but it’s not. My intent was not to do what it looks like,” Black said in the interview.
The woman said Thursday Black set up a few visitations between her and her ex-husband to see their daughter. She testified she shared with Black concerns that her ex-husband was involved in gang activity.
In the screenshots of messages, Black showed frustration over the woman not responding to his texts sooner. Her response times were between hours or days when Black was asking about visitation sites and times, the woman testified.
She testified Black requested pictures and suggested sex in exchange for the cost or discount for visitations.
Vance asked jurors to use their common sense and follow the law.
Prior to the closing arguments, Black’s attorney Mishae Boren requested an order for acquittal because she said the state presented insufficient evidence to prove the offenses beyond a reasonable doubt.
Judge Austin Reeve Jackson of the 114th District Court denied Boren's request.
Boren told the jurors the woman seeking visitation services wanted Black to act in her favor to arrest her ex-husband for crimes she believed he committed.
When the woman couldn’t get what she wanted, “she turned on him (Black) like she does everyone else,” Boren said.
Boren noted during the text exchanges with Black and the woman, Black did not explicitly withhold her child from her or say that sex was required for payment toward the visitation services.
During the trial, the woman testified sex was insinuated as a payment method more than money but sex was not required.
Boren said a complete list of messages is not available, and it’s unknown what texts may have been deleted.
In addition to the woman involved in the case, the state called two women who had previous relationships with Black after meeting him initially through SVS Tyler.
Rachel Owens, who the prosecution said she met she and Black developed a consensual relationship, testified Black said in summary, women throw themselves at police officers and women could also make officers lose their badges.
She said that Black at one point called the Smith County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office a “whorehouse.”
Jennifer Hoitsma testified Black previously texted her photos of money in his constable patrol vehicle while asking for sex.
She testified she had a consensual sexual relationship with Black initially, and when she ended it, he began texting about sex for money.
Boren said to the jurors the other women, aside from the complainant in this case, were a gaggle of ex-girlfriends and their testimony didn’t pertain to the trial.
Castle testified that for visitation services Black would introduce himself as the Smith County Precinct 2 constable.
Castle said phone records also showed Black sent photos in uniform to identify himself.
No text message says if the woman didn’t have sex with Black, she couldn’t have her daughter, Castle said.
Sgt. Justin Hall, of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, testified that he downloaded information from Black’s phone and later gave it to Castle.
Hall said items that are deleted from a phone and sometimes remain on the phone. Other times those deletions can be overridden and permanently removed.
The woman’s phone was not downloaded, Hall testified, adding that a screenshot does not provide everything on a cell phone.
The woman provided screenshots to Castle in connection with her text conversations with Black.