A Smith County constable has been arrested and indicted on a prostitution charge for the second time.
Smith County Precinct 2 constable Joshua Black, who in September 2020 was accused of offering to provide a woman with supervised visitation services in exchange for sexual favors, was arrested on Thursday on another prostitution charge.
Black was released from jail on the same day on a $1,000 bond.
He was originally indicted on Nov. 5, 2020, for accusations of official oppression and prostitution for events that allegedly occurred on July 31 last year.
He is now charged with two counts of prostitution in the Smith County Court at Law No. 2 and oppression in the 114th District Court.
On Wednesday, Smith County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Taylor Heaton denied the defense’s writ of habeas corpus, which is a way of attempting to report unlawful detention.
In her filing and court arguments, Black’s attorney Mishae Boren said the section of the Texas Penal Code that makes prostitution illegal violates the First, Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, including the right to due process, right to privacy, and freedoms of speech and association.
Heaton said the trial for the prostitution charge would begin Monday with jury selection. However, the state filed a motion asking to continue the case on Thursday.