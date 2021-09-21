Following the conviction of former Smith County Pct. 2 Constable Joshua Black, commissioners are taking a pause before selecting his replacement.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said Tuesday that the Commissioners Court has the authority to appoint an interim constable after Black's conviction on a charge of official oppression and removal from office Friday.
"We are not going to make that appointment hastily today. That conviction occurred on Friday. I think that's too quick," Moran said. "The appointment is too important for us to do it on three days' notice, and we're going to just take a deep breath and see what this week brings."
A jury in the 114th District Court sentenced Black to six months in the Smith County Jail. He was also fined $4,000.
Black was found guilty of using the power of his office to request sexual favors from a woman seeking supervised visitation services to see her child.
He first became constable in 2019 to fill the vacancy left by Andy Dunklin, who became the Pct. 2 justice of the peace. Black was elected in November to a four-year term, but he was arrested and indicted a few days later for oppression and prostitution.
Following a roughly 40-minute executive session Tuesday, Moran emphasized he and other members of the court do not take the appointment lightly.
"We know that there needs to be prudence and due deliverance as to who should be appointed to that position, and that trust needs to be restored in that position and that office," Moran said.
Moran explained that state law allows a chief deputy to act as constable until an interim officeholder is selected.
Tim Maloney is serving as chief deputy for the Pct. 2 constable's office.
"Don't worry that chief deputy is by law authorized to manage and run that office," Moran said. "That office is going to continue to operate as it should and do its legal duties as it should until an appointment is made."
While commissioners would likely make the appointment, Moran noted if an appeal is made within 90 days regarding this past week's verdict, the authority for appointment would then go back to the 114th District Court.
As of Tuesday, an appeal has not been filed in Black's case, Moran said.
Moran said Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin, whose precinct covers the Pct. 2 constable area, will lead the effort in filling the vacancy.
Franklin said about five people have applied for the interim role, and he's continuing to look for applicants and residents who want to give their input.
He said he's looking for stability and integrity to lead the constable's office. The appointee must live in the Pct. 2 constable area, which includes the Noonday, Flint and Bullard areas.
"I hate to see the situation we had in our county, and I hate the scenario that just developed down there. Our prayers are with the families that are involved," Franklin said. "We're going to get past this. It's a dark moment, but we're going to get past this, and we're going to come out well."
He encouraged people to reach out to him with their opinions as he takes time to review the candidates.
"You will not get who I'm leaning toward or anything like that because I'm not," he said. "I'm glad we're taking a pause at this moment. I think it's a wise thing to do. We need to make sure we're looking at the backgrounds. We need someone to step in and do a great job."
Moran said the interim constable item will be on the commissioners' agenda every week until the court is ready to make the appointment.
Black also is charged with two counts of prostitution in Smith County Court at Law No. 2 and another official oppression charge in the 114th District Court. He is set to go to trial on the first prostitution charge Monday.
The most recent indictments for oppression and prostitution were filed Sept. 9 in connection with a different victim, according to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.