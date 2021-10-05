The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday selected an interim Pct. 2 constable after the recent conviction of the former officeholder for official oppression last month.
Commissioners chose Shawn Scott, a Tyler native retired law enforcement officer and security company executive, after discussing the appointment during a closed executive session.
Former Constable Joshua Black was convicted of official oppression Sept. 16 and sentenced the next day to six months in the Smith County Jail. He also was fined $4,000 and removed from office. Black was found guilty of using the power of his office to request sexual favors from a woman seeking supervised visitation of her child.
On Sept. 21, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced Smith County Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin, who serves the same area as the Pct. 2 constable, would lead the search for an interim constable.
Franklin during Tuesday's meeting called the events that led to Black's removal "unfortunate" and overall "a dark moment" that the county will get past.
He said 10 people applied for the interim role; however, two withdrew their names and one didn't fit the requirement of living in the precinct.
Franklin noted the election for the office in 2022 will be competitive as many of the interested candidates have great law enforcement experience.
Regarding the election, Franklin told the court he didn't want to give anyone who wanted to run for the position a leg-up or advantage. To Franklin, the best scenario would be finding a person with a law enforcement background and solid integrity. This person should also have no intention of running for Pct. 2 constable.
Franklin said Scott fit the description.
Scott serves as director of operations for a security company, Summit Off Duty Services, of Irving. He founded and serves as executive director of the law enforcement and corporate security nonprofit association, Robbery Investigators of Texas, which is based in Fort Worth. He is an adjunct criminal justice professor at Tyler Junior College.
He worked for the Round Rock Police Department for over 20 years. He also served on the FBI Central Texas Violent Crimes Task Force, and he was appointed the bank robbery coordinator for the FBI's San Antonio division.
Scott was a Lindale Police Department officer from 1993 to 1998. He graduated from John Tyler High School, Tyler Junior College, East Texas Police Academy, LeTourneau University and Sam Houston State University.
Scott was unanimously appointed as interim Smith County Pct. 2 constable until a special election is held in 2022. He will start in the role as soon as he takes his oath of office.
Moran said the person who is elected in November 2022 will immediately become constable rather than waiting until January 2023.
A week after Black's conviction, the Smith County District Attorney’s Office said Black waived his right to appeal. This allowed the second oppression charge and two counts of prostitution against Black to be dismissed.
The jury in Black's case heard evidence and testimony from victims in connection to the prostitution and new official oppression charges.
According to the DA's office statement, Black’s waiver of appeal makes his removal from office permanent and ensures the victims won’t have to testify again.