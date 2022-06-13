Smith County authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly threatened a Tyler area convenience store employee and customer during an aggravated robbery last week.
Around 1:15 a.m. on June 8, Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a robbery at the store in the 11400 block of Highway 64. The suspect came into the store with a handgun, pointed it at an employee and customer. The suspect demanded money from the cash register and made the employee and customer lay on the floor, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money and witnesses did not see which way he went. The gun he used was described as a black semi-automatic pistol.
Further investigation revealed the suspect was a black male, about 5-foot-9 to 10, who was wearing a blue hoodie, dark colored pants and a blue bandana over his face.
Surveillance video footage was obtained and helped investigators get a photo of the suspect.
If you have any information concerning this case, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.