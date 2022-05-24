A Tyler man was arrested after allegedly shooting and seriously injuring another man Tuesday night.
Zion Michias Jenkins, 22, of Tyler, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting after law enforcement said he allegedly shot a man causing serious injuries then fled the scene.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning that it is investigating an aggravated assault after responding to the shooting around 10 p.m. Monday in the 13400 block of Garden Lake Road in Tyler. Before arriving on scene, deputies learned one victim, Courtland Jamal Lyons, 25, of Athens, had been shot and the suspect, identified as Jenkins, had fled the area on foot.
Several deputies searched the area for Jenkins while others spoke to Lyons at the residence. Lyons was shot once in the stomach area, and a deputy administered first aid before emergency medical services arrived.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office said initial investigation showed Jenkins "had allegedly shot Courtland Lyons with a handgun while both were in the garage of the residence." When Jenkins left the scene, he was still armed with the handgun.
Soon after, deputies responded to the 5100 block of Steel Road in Tyler where they located Jenkins. He was taken into custody without incident with assistance from the Tyler Police Department.
Lyons was taken to a Tyler hospital, rushed into surgery due to seriousness of injuries to his abdominal area. At this time, his condition is unknown, the sheriff's office said.
Jenkins was booked into Smith County Jail on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond has been set at this time.