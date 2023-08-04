A traffic stop on Friday in Smith County resulted in a brief manhunt and arrests of two suspects, the sheriff's office said.
Around 1:45 p.m., a Smith County K-9 Deputy stopped a vehicle on Interstate 20 near FM 849, the Smith County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. As the deputy started to walk toward the vehicle, the driver quickly sped away.
The deputy returned to his patrol vehicle to initiate a pursuit.
From a distance, the deputy observed the suspect attempt to pass a car in the left lane by partially entering the center median. The suspect lost control of his vehicle and struck the concrete barrier, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect vehicle then careened across both eastbound lanes before bottoming out in the ditch between I-20 and the Loop 49 access road, the sheriff's office said. The driver fled on foot as a passenger remained in front seat of the vehicle. The K-9 deputy was quickly able to detain the passenger who was cooperative.
Law enforcement personnel from the Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Lindale Police Department quickly arrived in the area and set up a perimeter.
"With the help of witnesses, including an off-duty officer from the metroplex, deputies were able to determine a direction of travel," the sheriff's office said. "The suspect was located shortly thereafter in a wooded area on the northwest side of Loop 49 and Interstate 20. He had attempted to conceal himself under pine straw."
Deputies located two handguns with one of the guns loaded with a 50 round drum type magazine, several thousand dollars in loose cash and THC products.
The driver was identified as Devoria Hardy, 21, Fort Worth. The passenger was identified as Cordre Tolliver, 21, of Shreveport, Louisiana. Both of these subjects are currently in the Smith County Jail and are facing numerous charges including possession of a controlled Substance, evading arrest/detention in a vehicle and outstanding warrants.