The Smith County Sheriff's Office on Monday morning released the names of two people who were found dead in a truck late last week.
Sgt. Larry Christian said Cody Russell Lovelady Jr., 21, of Flint, was identified as the man and Jarah Breann Shelton, 21, of Tyler, as the woman whose bodies were found in the front seat of a pickup truck Friday afternoon in the Noonday area.
On Monday morning Christian said some details about the shooting remain unclear at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Investigators are awaiting more physical evidence and results from the autopsies to determine exactly what happened in the double shooting, he said.
The sheriff's office said around 11:15 a.m. Friday a Smith County deputy saw a black Ford F-250 on FM 2868 near the intersection of Highway 155 South. The vehicle was still running and Shelton was sitting in the front seat of the truck holding a handgun.
After removing the handgun, the deputy realized Shelton was dead and saw Lovelady also dead in the front seat next to her, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy then secured the vehicle and called for assistance.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Andy Dunklin arrived on location and ordered an autopsy on Shelton and Lovelady. The bodies were moved to Forensic Medical in Tyler and autopsy results are pending, Christian said.
More information will be made available as it becomes suitable for release, Christian said.