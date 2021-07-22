The Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a man accused of forging a check and driver's license to buy a flatbed.
The sheriff's office said the man came to AW Trailers Sales located on Highway 69 North near Tyler on June 18 at 1 p.m. Police say he bought a black flatbed valued at over $4,500 using a fake Texas driver’s license and a forged check.
Once the flatbed was loaded onto his trailer, the Smith County Sheriff's Office said he left the location and headed toward Tyler on Highway 69 North. He was driving a grayish-colored late model GMC crew cab short bed pickup towing a black tandem axle flatbed trailer.
Those with information about this incident should call Investigator John Partlow at (903) 747-1224 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.