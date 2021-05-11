The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Jackson Heights area of Chapel Hill.
Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Jackson Avenue at 2:15 p.m. to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
UT Health EMS transported the victim to UT Health in Tyler for treatment, and the condition of the victim is unknown at this time, the sheriff's office said.
The suspects fired rounds from a vehicle toward the victim and fled the area in an unknown direction, according to police. Smith County investigators and the crime scene unit are investigating the scene and speaking with witnesses.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the sheriff’s office at (903) 566-6600. The investigation is ongoing.