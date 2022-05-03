The Smith County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a late night armed robbery in which a woman was threatened at gunpoint.
According to a press release from Sgt. Larry Christian, officers responded to a call about an armed robbery at a convenience store around 11:30 p.m. Monday night in the 11800 block of Highway 64 West.
A victim told deputies she had been robbed at gunpoint, according to the sheriff's office. The male suspect, who is described as a young 5-foot-9, slender Black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, took an undetermined amount of cash from the register and fled the scene on foot.
"Further investigation revealed that the suspect threatened the victim while pointing the handgun at her," the sheriff's office said. "After taking the money from the register, the suspect fled the business through the front door and was seen running toward Thompson Lane."
The suspect then got into an SUV, possibly red. No further details are available at this time.
Smith County Investigators are currently conducting an investigation and reviewing video footage of this armed robbery.
If anyone has any information concerning this case they are urged to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
This is an active investigation and more details will be released as they become available.