SHELBY COUNTY — A vehicle law enforcement believe is connected to a person of interest in a Shelby County homicide investigation has been found in Tyler.
The sheriff's office announced on its Facebook page at 3:08 p.m. the vehicle had been found in Tyler and the possible homicide had been upgraded to "an active homicide investigation."
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to look for Carlos Caporali (Carlos Caporali Manuels) as a person of interest in connection with the homicide on Doogieville Loop in Joaquin.
The vehicle that he was driving was a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with a Texas plate PVL 8948.
If you have any whereabouts on his location, you are urged to contact Lieutenant Chad Hooper at 936-572-5045 or the SCSO at 936-598-5601.