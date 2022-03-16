Authorities on Wednesday arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that injured two people at a business on Texas 31 East.
Steven Alexander Smith, 40, of Tyler, was arrested after Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said Tyler police and deputies responded to the scene of the suspect's residence in South Tyler after the shooting.
The shooting occurred at Affordable Dentures & Implants in the 3000 block of Texas 31 East. Authorities said the call about the shooting came in at about 2:45 p.m.
The sheriff said Smith was a patient at the business. The sheriff explained Smith became angry at clinic staff and then went to his vehicle, got a medium-caliber weapon and went back inside the business. He "ultimately shot two doctors who were working inside the business," according to a press release from the sheriff's department.
After the shooting, authorities said Smith fled the area headed west on Texas 31 toward the city limits of Tyler. A witness gave law enforcement Smith's vehicle description and plate number.
Minutes later, a deputy located Smith pulling into the driveway of his residence in South Tyler. Smith then went into his home as sheriff's deputies and Tyler Police Department officers established a perimeter around the home. Soon after that, Smith's parents came out of the home and shortly after Smith would exit the home and be taken into custody.
One of the victims was in very critical condition with life-threatening injuries; the other was taken into emergency surgery.
This continues to be an active investigation. The names of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of family members. More information will be released as it becomes available.