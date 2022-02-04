A shooting that has left an elderly couple in critical condition has been labeled an attempted murder-suicide, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said Friday afternoon.
Deputies found the husband and wife, who are in their 70s, with gunshot wounds in a home in the 11100 block of County Road 140 Thursday afternoon.
Smith said Friday that the husband shot the wife in the chest. He then shot himself in the chest. After the shooting, he called 911. She was found in the bed, while he was on the floor near the bed.
