Investigators seized gambling paraphernalia, cash, financial ledgers and electronics during the search of a Flint business that was shut down amid suspicion of illegal gambling.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said in a statement Friday afternoon that a search warrant was executed at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday at Top Shelf Poker Room in the 17000 block of FM 2493, or Old Jacksonville Highway.
The search came following an investigation that began in the “mid to latter part of 2021” and was launched after “numerous complaints regarding what was believed to be illegal gambling,” according to Smith. During the past several months investigators, some of whom were undercover, "developed probable cause to believe illegal gambling was taken place at the Top Shelf Poker Room."
According to Smith, during the search of the business, investigators found Top Shelf’s owners and operators to be in violation of a state gambling statute and misdemeanor promotion of gambling. Officers also found probable cause to support prosecution of engaging in organized criminal activity, a state jail felony, he said.
Top Shelf Poker Room’s website says it is “a private members’ social club where you can play Texas Hold Em’ legally and safely.”
On its Facebook page, it said it "has been shutdown by Smith County" and that its chips, shirts and business cash go to charities in Smith County.
The business started an online petition in which it claims it was illegally raided and closed by the county. On its Facebook page, Top Shelf said that during the six years it has been open, it has raised more than $10,000 for Smith County nonprofits.
In Smith’s statement, he addresses what he said are questions about why the Smith County District Attorney’s Office investigates gambling violations.
“Smith County is a Law and Order County and as long as gambling of this nature is deemed to be illegal by the Texas Penal Code, these activities will not take root and grow in Smith County, period,” Smith said.
Smith encouraged residents “who want to participate in gambling activities in Smith County,” to contact their state representatives or senator.
“Simply providing donations to a charitable organization does not make otherwise illegal gambling legal,” he said.
According to Smith, the investigation is ongoing and more developments are expected.