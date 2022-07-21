A Bullard man was found dead in a wooded area on Thursday morning.
Local authorities confirmed the man was Caleb Mosley, 20, who had been missing since Saturday.
Mosley's body was found just before 9 a.m. in the woods behind a Dollar General in Teaselville, Smith County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Larry Christian said.
Mosley was officially reported as a missing person to the sheriff's office on Sunday. The missing alert said he was last seen near the same dollar store in that area and was in need of medical care. He was physically injured and had a concussion, authorities said.
A call came in at 8:48 a.m. Thursday morning about a dead body seen behind the Dollar General, and deputies located Mosley's body shortly after when they arrived on scene. County investigators and the crime scene unit conducted a preliminary investigation.
Mosley's body has been sent for an autopsy.