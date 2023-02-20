Thousands of fentanyl pills were seized by law enforcement during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Smith County, authorities said.
On Friday, Smith County deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Erik Marin Islas Angeles, of Mexico.
During the search, deputies found a fake compartment where 9 pounds of fentanyl, equaling approximately 42,000 pills, were stored.
Angeles is being held at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on a $2 million bond.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office partners with the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit (NTXCIU), a multi-agency initiative between Collin, Grayson, Hunt, Parker Rockwall, Smith, Tarrant, and Wise counties.
"This large seizure of fentanyl by NTXCIU deputies will make communities across East and North Texas that much safer," said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner stated. "The eight sheriff’s offices that comprise the NTXCIU will continue their close interagency cooperation to push back and fight the deadly scourge of fentanyl. These efforts save lives.”
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said he is proud of the interagency cooperation between the offices involved in this multiagency task force.
"I am also proud of our Narcotics Unit who in short notice responded to this incident," Smith said. "This influx of deadly fentanyl into our state and communities has to be stopped.”