Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a correction.
The Smith County sheriff on Monday said his office “will be going after” the organizer of a weekend the organizer of a weekend trail ride event where five people — including a 13-year-old — were shot.
During a press conference Monday, Sheriff Larry Smith said the teen was treated and released on Sunday along with three other victims. His office later clarified that a 30-year-old victim, who is out on bond connected to a 2021 murder charge in Marshall, remained hospitalized in serious condition after being shot “in the facial area.”
The shooting occurred late Saturday night into early Sunday morning in the eastern part of Smith County. Officials report that at 12:35 a.m. they got a call reporting multiple gunshot victims at an event organized by Unified Elite Riderzz from Marshall that was advertised as a trail ride, ATV ride and horse show.
Investigators spoke to witnesses at the scene on Old Kilgore Highway and identified several persons of interest. Smith said witnesses will be interrogated in the coming days, and could become potential suspects if information connects them to the shooting.
“We don’t have any suspects in custody at this time. We have some what we call ‘persons of interest’ that will probably turn into a suspect,” Smith said at a press conference Monday afternoon. “We have just recently identified the organizer of the event, and I will say that we will be going after that organizer with both civil and criminal penalties.”
Witnesses said an altercation took place near the concert stage that resulted in one or more trail ride groups shooting into the crowd. Witnesses also advised that private security was onsite and was collecting firearms from attendees prior to their entry into the concert. Witnesses said after the initial shooting, some of the groups ran to security and took their firearms back. Subsequently, a second shooting took place in that area.
Additionally, officials said that after law enforcement got to the scene, there was a third shooting at the rear of the property. At this time, they think all injuries took place during the original shooting incident as no new victims were located at the scene by law enforcement subsequent to the third shooting.
Smith said a Louisiana-based company was responsible for checking guests for any firearms before entry into the event. He said security was aware that the suspect in the late night shooting were armed.
Security also knew these armed individuals could drink alcohol, which violates the Texas law stating people who are intoxicated are not allowed to carry a firearm in most cases.
Smith said guidelines will be checked in order to see if an out-of-state security company is allowed to operate in a different state.
“It just makes no sense to me that any legitimate security company would think that it’s OK to take firearms from people who they don’t know,” Smith said. “There was a lack of forethought organization, if you want to call it organizing, a disorganized event like this.”
Smith said Unified Elite Riderzz hadn’t requested a permit to host the event, which was on private property in a large pasture.
“Organizers in Smith County are required to get a permit if they’re going to do mass gatherings,” Smith said. “When they take money from people to go to an event it becomes public whether it happens on private property or not.”
The lack of a permit could result in charges filed against the organizers, Smith said.
“Anywhere we can file charges on this event, they will be filed,” Smith said.
The organizing group posted a status on Facebook over the weekend in regards to the shooting.
“Unified Elite Riderzz would like to send prayers out to the families and friends involved in the incidents from last night,” the group posted on its Facebook page.
As of Monday, investigators didn’t say how many people participated in the event. Smith said he hopes this information can be obtained after they speak with the list of witnesses.
Multiple Smith County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to the shooting, as well as a unit from the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, Constable Precinct 4 Office and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.
The investigation is ongoing. Officials have asked that anyone who witnessed any of the shootings or has information, to call the Emergency Operations Center at 903-566-6600.