Testimony on Tuesday largely focused on ammunition witnesses say connects Kristian Perdomo to four other shooting deaths in the Tyler area as a jury considers the convicted murderer’s sentence.
Several witnesses testified Tuesday morning that they found Federal Ammunition brand .380 semi-automatic shell casings at other crime scenes around the time of the 2018 shooting death of Bradley Brockman. To date, no one has been charged in the four other homicides.
A jury on Friday convicted Perdomo, 28, of murder in the death of Brockman who was shot Dec. 16, 2018, at the Westwood Shopping Center and later died from his injuries. The sentencing portion of Perdomo’s trial began Monday in the 114th District Court.
The state on Tuesday began by calling to the stand Dr. Danielle Armstrong, who performed the autopsy on a shooting victim named Joel Savilla.
During Armstrong’s testimony, the jury was shown autopsy photos of Savilla depicting gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen.
The state next called former Tyler police patrol officer Kim Ruyle who testified this past week in the trial. Ruyle was the officer to make the traffic stop and pull over Perdomo after he left the shopping center where Brockman was shot.
Ruyle said she received a welfare concern call on Dec. 10 — less than a week before Brockman was shot — and when she responded, she found 65-year-old Bennie Jackson dead on his porch with bullet wounds to the head. She said she secured the scene, called for backup and called the crime scene investigators.
Following Ruyle’s testimony, the state also again called Greg Williams, who was an investigator with the Tyler Police Department’s crime scene unit at the time of Jackson’s shooting.
Williams testified that at the crime scene he found .380 semi-automatic shell casings. During his testimony, Smith County Assistant District Attorney Emil Mikkelsen showed the jury the shell casing on a projector. He zoomed in on the casing to show a stamp that read, in part, “Federal .380 auto.” Williams confirmed during testimony the casing was the same type of ammunition that killed Brockman.
At one point during the trial, Mikkelsen draws a map of north Tyler to indicate where another man had been found shot to death on Dec. 15.
The state on Tuesday also called Christy McDowell, a Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigator at the time of the killing, who also testified to finding Federal .380 shell casings at that scene. Jurors were again shown crime scene photos, and Mikkelsen zoomed in on shell casings found near the body of the victim identified as Jerome Jones.
Lead defense attorney Brett Harrison repeatedly objected to the introduction of the shell casings arguing that the evidence shows no connection to Perdomo.
Those objections each time were overruled by Judge Austin Reeve Jackson.
The final witness to be called before a midday break was Jamie Tarrant, an investigator with the Tyler Police Department. Tarrant testified to several previous crimes Perdomo was convicted of going back as far as 2010. They included robbery, possession of a firearm by felon, engaging in organized criminal activity and assault causes bodily injury family member.
Perdomo could be sentenced to 5 to 99 years in prison, or life imprisonment, but with the possibility of parole.
He remained in Smith County Jail, where has been since his December 2018 arrest, on bonds totaling $2.25 million. He is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Testimony is set to resume Wednesday morning.