Prosecutors on Friday asked for the maximum punishment for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris convicted of stealing several items during an eviction.
Traylor-Harris was found guilty Thursday of property theft by a public servant. Jurors convicted him of the charge after more than four hours of deliberations.
The punishment phase of the trial began Friday morning with three witnesses from the state, while defense said their main witnesses wouldn't be ready until Monday. The prosecution rested its case, and the defense will present evidence Monday starting at 9 a.m.
