The second man wanted in the death of a woman at a Tyler daiquiri shop in June turned himself in to authorities Friday.
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton turned himself into the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. He was booked into the Smith County Jail for a murder charge on a $750,000 bond.
Lofton, 22, and Jaderick Willis, 21, both of Jacksonville, are charged with murder in connection with the death of Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy. Both remain in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond, according to Smith County Jail records.
Brown was killed after multiple rounds were fired at and around New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris in Tyler on June 25 at 11:30 p.m. She was celebrating her birthday when she was shot and killed at the restaurant.
A warrant for Lofton's arrest has been out since June 28. He was considered to be armed and dangerous.
On June 26, police identified Willis as one of the two people who were shot and injured during the shooting. He was treated and released on June 26.
Willis gave an interview to police that night, but police told the Tyler Paper they did not have enough to hold him. However, police said new evidence and the interview with Willis led to an arrest warrant being issued.
Willis later turned himself as well on July 3, and he remains in the county jail for the charge.
Information from witnesses of the shooting suggests there was a disagreement, including some yelling, and gunshots soon followed, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.
Brown was inside the restaurant building as a bystander when she was shot, he said.
Willis and Jalen Cavitt, 20, of Alabama, were both shot that night, and Cavitt was also released from the hospital later.
The case remains under investigation.