A man accused in the shooting death of a Tyler man in May was recently seen in the Nacogdoches area.
The Tyler Police Department said Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is the second suspect accused in the death of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, on May 13 on 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.
He's wanted for capital murder charge, according to police.
Zaccheus Dunn, 23, of Tyler, was previously arrested on a warrant for capital murder and remains in the Smith County Jail on that charge.
The Nacogdoches Police Department on Thursday said Scroggins was spotted in the Nacogdoches area, and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts call Nacogdoches Police Department or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 560-INFO.
On May 13, Tyler Police detectives and crimes scene investigators received reports of a deceased man, who was later identified as Eiglebiger, 33, of Tyler. Officers determined Eiglebiger had been shot numerous times.
Scroggins currently has warrants from other law enforcement agencies, including an active parole violation warrant issued by the Texas Boards of Pardons/Parole in Austin.
The Tyler Police Department asked earlier this month at 903-531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.