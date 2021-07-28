The second man accused of being involved in a gunfight near Van last weekend has been booked into jail.
Jesse Lee Hasten, 29, of Mineola, was taken to the Smith County Jail on Tuesday after he was released from the hospital due to gunshot injuries. He was under 24-hour supervision by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
He was booked in for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm as well as a parole violation warrant. His bonds total $400,000.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hasten and Matthew Aric Jones, 23, of Lindale, were involved in a dispute at a residence near Van early Friday that resulted in a gun battle.
Police said Friday that Jones left the scene in a vehicle and was later found at UT Health in Quitman, but he fled after investigators arrived.
Jones was arrested on Saturday after the U.S. Marshal’s Felony Fugitive Task Force found him in Quitman. He is in the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a $300,000 bond.