A Bulverde man who was convicted of criminally negligent homicide for the 2016 wreck that killed a Tyler woman will receive a new sentencing trial later this year.
James Fulton, 46, was found guilty in 2017 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing Haile Dawn Beasley. The jury found Fulton used a deadly weapon, his Dodge Ram pickup, to crash head-on into Beasley’s Ford Focus on Grande Boulevard in Tyler.
In 2019, the 12th Court of Appeals has granted a new punishment trial, and the punishment should be decided through a new trial in the 241st District Court.
On Tuesday, the jury trial for the punishment was set for Dec. 6.
In their request for appeal, Fulton's lawyers asked the appeals court to find the state's evidence insufficient in demonstrating criminal negligence and said Fulton had ineffective counsel at trial.
Fulton’s attorneys also presented evidence that Fulton’s trial lawyer gave ineffective assistance during the punishment phase of the trial because the lawyer did not impeach one of the state’s witnesses.
According to the appeal document, Fulton's appeal attorneys showed a reasonable probability the results of the punishment hearing would have been different if Fulton’s trial attorney impeached the witness.
In a third issue, Fulton’s attorneys claimed the trial court erred when it didn’t allow Fulton to question a juror about potential bias after learning the juror was related to a state’s witness.
The appeals court sustained that the punishment phase would have changed if the trial attorney impeached the witness, but the court denied the other issues. This led to the reversal of the punishment judgment.